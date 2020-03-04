CRUM — The Crum Archery Team has had a successful year with several members having great performances.
Hunter Dearnell and his father Shawn finished first in the 6th annual Crum Parent/Child Shoot.
Parents compete with their kids and against their kids in this competition. Rylan Perry and his parents came in second and Kaelan Dillon and dad finished third. The competition is a great way to boost Parent Involvement at the school, administrators said.
The team also competed at the Marshall University Archery Shoot, earning the opportunity to qualify for the WV State Tournament.
The team is sponsored by Mrs. Ramey, Mrs. Newsome and Mrs. Vance at the school and they want to wish the Mountaineers the very best.