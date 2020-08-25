HUNTINGTON — After six seasons as an assistant coach for the Spring Valley boys soccer team, Scott Davies is entering his first year as the head man in charge and it comes with added excitement for the fall season.
"I’m looking forward to this year. It’s a rebuilding year, of sorts, but I’m cautiously optimistic as long as we can keep our school system open,” Davies said.
Learning the ropes of the head coaching position in a season bogged down challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic wasn't how he envisioned his debut, but Davies said the roster he inherited, as well as freshmen getting their first taste of high school competition will make for an eventful year.
“We’re quite young this year. Five seniors, two juniors and the rest of the 25 are underclassmen but we have some skill this year from the freshman. We have several travel players so we aren’t teaching fundamentals as much as we normally would," Davies said. "We’ve got a good keeper that’s come out with us and we’re going to be able to compete this year.”
The Timberwolves are fresh off a 5-13-1 finish to the 2019 season, which ended in the first round of postseason play at the mercy of the Cabell Midland Knights. Now, after the season was delayed, Davies said the players are eager for the chance to turn the tables.
"I can’t hardly hold them back," he said. "They’re ready to go.”
Spring Valley would have, in a normal year, played their first competition already. Instead, they will play in their first scrimmage Saturday and open the regular season next Thursday when they are scheduled to host George Washington.
“The schedule, with the way the we were pushed back by the Governor, it knocked out five games that I had to reschedule. We would’ve already had a game by now. With that and the taking of temperatures and social distancing it’s made it interesting. Everything has been done outside and haven’t been in the locker room at all,” Davies said.
Chris Railey will continue as an assistant for the Timberwolves, a familiar face on the sidelines the past few seasons. Andrew Ball is entering his first year as an assistant coach. Davies praised their efforts early on.
“Up until this year, all I handled was the on-field stuff and never dealt with administrative responsibilities so I’m doing a little of both, but my assistants have made the transition a bit easier," said Davies.