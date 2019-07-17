HUNTINGTON - Dodgeballs went flying in Huntington on Saturday at the eighth annual Westmorlapalooza at Westmoreland Park on Vernon Street.
It was unlike any schoolyard game because the participants were encouraged to dress up in costumes as organizers placed them in a steel cage with no rules prohibiting shots to the head.
The festival and dodgeball tournament started seven years ago in Westmoreland resident Daniel Wiles' backyard. The event has since grown to include a children's dodgeball game, sports auction, visit from the Heroes 4 Higher Batman and Batmobile and several giveaways.
