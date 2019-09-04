ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio - After both teams kicked off more than two hours after the scheduled 7:30 p.m. start time, the Fairland Dragons used 20 consecutive points in the second half to pull away from the visiting Tolsia Rebels and win their season opener 34-12 this past Friday night.
As the two teams were warming up on the field before kickoff, a storm front was slowly creeping its way over the Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium, eventually looming over the concrete stands and sending the teams back to the locker room and fans to their cars when lightning was spotted in the area, creating a nearly two and a half hour delay before the teams were able to take the field at 9:45 p.m. for a 10 o'clock start.
The effects of the delay were obvious at the start as both the Dragons and Rebels struggled to move the ball on offense.
As the first quarter began to wind down, Fairland finally cracked open the scoring for the night when running back Michael Stitt scampered in from 36 yards out with 3:43 left on the clock, then again on the first play of the second quarter when quarterback Zander Schmidt scored on a 19-yard QB run to give the Dragons a 14-0 lead.
Tolsia fought back in the second quarter, scoring two touchdowns before halftime but failed to convert on a pair of two-point conversions.
"That's the only quarter we played well in tonight. You can't blame it on the delay because they (Fairland) had to wait to play, too. I'm a little disappointed in some of the things we did tonight, we have to have people step up to lead this team," Tolsia coach Eric Crum said.
"We were in the right spots, just didn't make the plays."
The Rebels' first score was set up by a blocked punt. Fairland, punting from its own endzone, couldn't contain the Rebels defensive front as they swarmed Dragons' punter Tevin Taylor. Tolsia's Jordan Beckelheimer scooped up the loose ball at the Fairland 3 yard line. Tanner Copley earned his first rushing touchdown of the night on the following play to bring his team within eight points of Fairland, 14-6, with 8:13 left in the half.
Fairland's next drive was stopped short on fourth down as Fairland's Schmidt couldn't break free from Tolsia lineman Stone Sartin, who brought down the QB short of the line to gain on fourth down, giving the Rebels a short field beginning at their own 45 yard line, where an extended nine play drive ended with another Copley touchdown run before the half.The first three drives of the second half wrote the rest of the script Friday night.
Michael Stitts return of the opening kickoff of the second half would set the tone for the rest of the game. After a short kick, the Fairland returner brought the ball back to midfield but a horse-collar tackle moved the ball up to the visitors 35 yard line to begin the half. Give the Dragons a short field, and they'll make you pay.
"It's good to get help from penalties and miscues like that," Fairland head coach Melvin Cunningham said of his team's second half performance. "But what was great is the fact that we capitalized off them. We punched it in. They had some different looks in the first half but we made the adjustments we needed to at the half and took advantage of our opportunities," he added.
Less than two minutes into the final half, Stitt capped off the drive with a 15-yard score to extend Fairland's lead to 20-12. When Tolsia fumbled on it's first play from scrimmage on the next drive, Fairland again took over with a short field and things went from bad to worse for Tolsia when J.D. Brumfield scored the Dragons' fourth touchdown of the night less than a minute later, pushing the lead to 27-12 after Emma Marshall connected on the point-after-attempt.
Tolsia's best chance to cut into the deficit came early in the final quarter but the treat ended when Tolsia turned the ball over on downs at the Fairland 25 yard line. Brumfield put a cherry on top of the home team's performance with his second score of the night to bring the game to it's final score of 34-12 with 4:03 left in the contest.
Tolsia continues it's three game road swing to begin the season with a visit to Clay County this Friday evening.