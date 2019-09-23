One of my earliest high school sports memories occurred in a gigantic 100-yard puddle of mud.
At Cabell Midland High School, about 17 years ago, I was a starry-eyed kid that got the chance to be a water boy for the Knights during a Friday night game.
I don’t remember much but I do remember on thing vividly.
When the evening began, the natural grass field was in good condition. Throw in some rain and a high school football game and in a few hours that thing was about as muddy as anything you could ever imagine.
I’d take a muddy field over a pristine artificial turf one any day of the week. It’s just my personal preference.
Maybe it’s because I loved to play pick-up ball games with my friends in any field we could find around the neighborhood I grew up in, or maybe it’s because I grew up around it, but it’s the way I like it.
I’ll never watch another muddy game at CMHS because they, like many others, installed artificial turf several years ago.
Actually, I’d venture to say the ratio of real-to-artificial high school fields in West Virginia high school sports is closer than one might think but all high school fields here in Wayne County are grass.
I mean, really, come on. Is there anything better than a kid getting up of the ground and his jersey that was once white, red, or blue now is now covered in dirt, grass stains, or mud? Not in my book.
Even beyond the high school level — on some of the world’s biggest stages — we see college and professional athletes play on natural grass, not the fake stuff.
18 of the 32 teams in the National Football League have natural grass in their home stadiums, including some of the most recognizable names in football history like Lambeau Field (Green Bay Packers), Heinz Field (Pittsburgh Steelers), and Soldier Field (Chicago Bears).
All but two Major league baseball teams (Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays) play on natural grass or sod.
It’s just the best way to go. It’s part of the experience, and I’m glad that it’s still a valid option for athletes and fans to enjoy today.