WAYNE — The day many thought might never come, did.
Opening day of high school fall sports practices in West Virginia happened Monday and despite a looming uncertainty that surrounds the upcoming season, coaches are attempting to establish a sense of normalcy as they prepare their teams for competition.
“In athletics, and football specifically, there’s not half-measures. You’ve got to be all in. If you do it halfway you’re probably not going to be pleased with the results,” Wayne coach Tom Harmon said.
Each school in the county will use a color-coded metric system released by the state to determine what activities they can participate in throughout the next week. If counties are designated with the colors green (3 of fewer positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people) or yellow (3.1-9.9), practices and games may go on as planned. If a county (10-24.9) turns orange, competition is suspended but practices can continue until a county turns red (25 or more cases), meaning all extra curricular activities are forced to stop.
“As far as the system goes and not knowing (our status) from week to week, we’ll check on Saturday and look at it as an opportunity to get better even if we don’t get to play that Friday. We expect things to go well,” Harmon added. “Hopefully as these kids start showing up and doing the right things it’ll set a good example for everybody else.”
Wayne’s Cross Country team also held their first practice Monday, looking to build off a recent trip to the state meet one year ago.
At Spring Valley, the Timberwolves took to the practice field in groups. With 102 players, coach Brad Dingess had to convert another room into a locker room. He said 10 players at a time dress and come out. Once on the field, though, they play as a team.
“That’s how we approach it every day we have these kids,” Dingess said. “We’re approaching it like it’s the last practice before the state championship game. We’re out there going at it. You’re not guaranteed tomorrow, so we go at it as hard as we can in every practice.”
The boys and girls soccer teams at Spring Valley soccer teams also returned to the field for practice this week.
The Tolsia Rebels football team elected not to hold voluntary summer workouts due to restrictions on how long those practices could be and how far some players would have to travel for such a short practice period. Instead, they hit the ground running, combining conditioning and skill drills to make up for lost time.
“We’re obviously going to have to work pretty hard. I will say that a lot of them have been working out on their own. Our seniors are coming in being in pretty good shape. You can tell they’ve been working.”
Perhaps the hardest part for the Rebels this year has been replacing three lost games, two of which were taken off their original schedule as a result of the pandemic.
Their season opening home game against Wayne was cancelled when the start of the regular season was delayed, another home game against Fairland was taken off the schedule when their conference elected to shorten their season to six games. A scheduled road game against Parkersburg Catholic was cancelled after it was announced they would not be able to field a team this season.
“Scheduling has been a nightmare. We have to go on the road to get our games back. We added Braxton County and we’ll go to Tyler Consolidated in October. “We’re down to three home games and six away games. We’ll play at home Week 1 and won’t come back until Week 9.”
Tolsia’s game against Tug Valley was also rescheduled and will now be played on Sept. 18 in Naugatuck.