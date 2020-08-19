HUNTINGTON — Former Spring Valley High School football star Riley Locklear’s opinion on COVID-19 and its effect on college football comes from personal experience with both.
The University of Tennessee offensive lineman recently contracted and recovered from COVID-19. He wants to play this season, but said precautions are a must if the first football is to be snapped.
“As a current college athlete, I feel it’s important to share my personal views and potentially speak for other athletes who share the same desires as me,” Locklear said. “COVID is a very serious issue that has not only put stress on collegiate athletes financially and academically, but may also be taking my senior year of football away.”
In three seasons as a Volunteer, the 6-foot-4, 286-pound offensive lineman has played in 21 games, starting four, and is a valued contributor at center and guard. Locklear made an immediate impact, starting two games as a freshman after earning Class AAA all-state honors with the Timberwolves.
Locklear loves football. He said he strongly hopes to play this season. Locklear said he also understands from having caught the virus that it is nothing to underestimate.
“Anyone who knows me well knows that football is something I cherish and find necessary,” Locklear said. “The lifelong memories and brotherhood is worth more than anything to me. With this being said, I believe the precautions the NCAA and other conferences are taking are also necessary.”
Locklear explained that while most young, healthy, athletic people can overcome COVID-19, some can’t and there is a risk to others and of long-term health effects.
“While the young population may not have to worry as much, there are still possibilities of health complications following after contracting the virus,” Locklear said. “I tested positive for COVID, responded well, and have fully rehabilitated since then. For some other athletes, not so much.”
Locklear’s advice is to follow social distancing and other guidelines to prevent spread of the virus.
“If we want college football to continue traditionally, we must all do our part in slowing the spread of the virus,” Locklear said.
“Although social distancing isn’t necessarily foolproof, it is necessary to continue.”