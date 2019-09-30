INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Former Spring Valley standout and West Virginia State defensive end Cody Stanley was recognized this weekend for his outstanding play in week four’s conference game against Concord.
Stanley, a true freshman, was awarded by the Yellow Jackets for athlete of the week along with volleyball star Emily Davis.
The 6-foot-3 255lb defensive end excelled during his time at Spring Valley playing in three state title games and earning himself a ride to play for WVSU. He was also awarded all conference and all state his senior season.
On Saturday, the Yellow Jackets (3-1) defeated Concord University 33-23.
Stanley had eight tackles, six solo, two assisted and one tackle for loss.
“It’s been good here (WVSU) so far. I’ve had fun. I love the game of football. I came here to do one thing was to play ball, nothing special. I just love the game. I want to be the best to walk out of West Virginia State University,” Stanley said.
The Yellow Jackets will be back in action Saturday for their homecoming game hosting conference rival West Liberty University at 1 p.m.