By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT
Managing Editor
VIERA, Fla. - Four Wayne County athletes are being recognized with the opportunity to play on the USSSA All American team, which will compete at the USSSA Space Coast Complex on July 28-Aug. 3.
Averi Napier and Kylee Copley will represent Wayne County on the 9U American team while Alexa Bishop and Hallie Adkins will play on the 9U National team. The top 26 9-year-old players make up the two teams after a try-out process hosted on March 9 in West Lafayette, Indiana. On June 6, the athletes were notified of the acceptance onto the All-American team.
The four will represent the Great Lakes Region which includes West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
This is the sixth annual USSSA All American Baseball Program.
The program's goal is to bring athletes together from all over the country to learn, compete and succeed on the baseball diamond.
The program has created an environment where athletes are evaluated by the top players and coaches in baseball based on the athlete's skill level and athleticism. Athletes who are selected to their regional teams will then compete against the other Regional teams in the USSSA All American Games. The eight regions include the Far West, Northwest, Midwest, Central, Great Lakes, Southeast, Atlantic and Northeast.
The games will be played at the brand new USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera, Florida, at the end of the month.
To make the teams, participants were evaluated on hitting, running, throwing, fielding, pitching or catching.