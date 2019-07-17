By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT

Managing Editor

VIERA, Fla. - Four Wayne County athletes are being recognized with the opportunity to play on the USSSA All American team, which will compete at the USSSA Space Coast Complex on July 28-Aug. 3.

Averi Napier and Kylee Copley will represent Wayne County on the 9U American team while Alexa Bishop and Hallie Adkins will play on the 9U National team. The top 26 9-year-old players make up the two teams after a try-out process hosted on March 9 in West Lafayette, Indiana. On June 6, the athletes were notified of the acceptance onto the All-American team.

The four will represent the Great Lakes Region which includes West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

This is the sixth annual USSSA All American Baseball Program.

The program's goal is to bring athletes together from all over the country to learn, compete and succeed on the baseball diamond.

The program has created an environment where athletes are evaluated by the top players and coaches in baseball based on the athlete's skill level and athleticism. Athletes who are selected to their regional teams will then compete against the other Regional teams in the USSSA All American Games. The eight regions include the Far West, Northwest, Midwest, Central, Great Lakes, Southeast, Atlantic and Northeast.

The games will be played at the brand new USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera, Florida, at the end of the month.

To make the teams, participants were evaluated on hitting, running, throwing, fielding, pitching or catching.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.