Tripp Stephens is just a small town boy living the racing dream by doing what he loves most, riding dirt bikes.
The Wayne native has been riding since he was two, inspired by his father, Mason Stephens. Stephens is carrying the Stephens Racing Title this year for his first year of racing with Grand National Cross Country (GNCC), and is currently in the top 5 for the championship.
GNCC racing recently recognized Stephens as the Hometown Hero for the state of West Virginia. The “Hometown Heroes” program was established in 2015 to allow local GNCC racers to promote and grow their favorite sport to a new audience by participating in local grassroots marketing campaigns.
He’s traveled the east coast with his family to almost all of the races for the season. He has put in a lot of hard work practicing every evening on the track at his great-grandpa Maynard’s farm in East Lynn, West Virginia.
Stephens said he would like to thank everyone who has helped him along the way to be able to race: parents Amber & Mason Stephens, sister Emma, grandparents, aunts and uncles. Special thanks to the ones who have also pitched in to help him: Red Line Diesel, Jamie & Jessica Hundley at Country Boys Grocery, Dawayne & Diana Maynard at Lavalette Cycle.
