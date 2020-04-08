WAYNE — Wayne County residents all the way from northern to southern ends of the county packed up their rods and reels to enjoy the great outdoors as government officials stress the significance of social distancing.

Children and adults of all ages have been enjoy the serenity of creek banks all over the county as a way to distance from each other and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Governor Jim Justice has suspended the need for licenses during this period of time for ease of West Virginia residents to find activities to partake in.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.