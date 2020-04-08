WAYNE — Wayne County residents all the way from northern to southern ends of the county packed up their rods and reels to enjoy the great outdoors as government officials stress the significance of social distancing.
Children and adults of all ages have been enjoy the serenity of creek banks all over the county as a way to distance from each other and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Governor Jim Justice has suspended the need for licenses during this period of time for ease of West Virginia residents to find activities to partake in.