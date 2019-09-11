One of the best wide receivers in the league was hung to dry and a future Hall of Fame running back was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career. Welcome to a new NFL season with Jon and Jay Gruden - the two brothers who never fail to leave football fans with more questions than answers.
Truthfully, the Antonio Brown saga has been annoying from the moment he left the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. First it was about the money, which led to a trade that sent him from Pittsburgh to Oakland. Then it was about the helmet, which kept him from being a full participant in practice.
Then he felt undeserving of punishment for missing practices which led to a scuffle with the teams' front office and an early exit from the Oakland Raiders locker room before he ever played a down of football in black and silver.
In the wake of the news that he was released by Oakland and promptly signed by the New England Patriots (ugh), I can't help but think of all the talent that was in Oakland and has now left since Jon Gruden signed a 10-year, $100 million contract to become their head coach a year ago.
Khalil Mack, Amari Cooper, and now Antonio Brown, among others.
That's some of the league's top tier talents - potentially some Hall of Fame talent - that walked out the door in the past calendar year.
Three players that, without a doubt, could have helped the Raiders regain their status as contenders in the National Football League, but instead Gruden opted for several first round draft picks that resulted from seeing the dynamic trio leave the city.
Perhaps the Raiders' offense will be successful without Brown, but had Gruden convinced him to stay, it would have been a Super Bowl caliber offensive for an extremely offensive minded coach.
Then there's Jon's brother, Jay Gruden, the head coach of the Washington Redskins.
In a weird turn of events before the season opener, it was his decision to bench veteran running back Adrian Peterson - the team's offensive MVP from last year - in favor of an additional special teams player to combat Philadelphia Eagle's return man Darren Sproles.
It was the first time in Peterson's career that he'd been a healthy scratch from the active roster and it cam at the cost of a Redskins victory. In the first half of against their NFC Division rival, Gruden's team dictated the pace of the game and used explosive plays to jump out to a two-score lead at halftime.
The second half didn't go according to plan as Darius Guice (starting RB) struggled to produce when it mattered most and the Eagles instead were able to control the game, earning a 32-27 win over the visiting 'Skins.
I'd love to be a fly on the wall inside the mind of either of the Gruden brothers, but sometimes it's just better to be in the dark. Jay has failed to lead the Washington organization to any level of extended success, and Jon Gruden's time in Oakland has been a fourteen month circus to this point.
To give credit where it's due, at least one brother picked up a win in Week 1 of the season. Jon's Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football (his 100th win as an NFL head coach) behind big offensive performances from quarterback Derick Carr and wideout Tyrell Williams.
It's a win he needed to avoid being completely ripped apart by the national media for the next seven days.
Gruden brothers, never change.