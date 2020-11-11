HUNTINGTON — Marshall freshman quarterback Grant Wells grew up just over 50 miles from campus in Huntington.
Therefore, Wells has followed the Herd and its tradition since he was young.
Now, however, Wells — the Conference USA Player of the Week, as announced Monday — has the distinction in leading Marshall into one of its biggest football games in memory.
No. 16 Marshall takes on Middle Tennessee at noon on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in a game that takes place on the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash, which killed all 75 persons aboard, including 37 members of the football team.
It is an honor that Wells said did not go without a sense of humility.
“Growing up not far from here, I’ve grown up around this story and learned about it since...I could throw the ball,” Wells said. “Representing the Herd, especially in this game — the 50th anniversary — it’s going to be surreal, so I don’t know if I can put it into words, but I can tell you that this team is already looking forward to (Saturday’s) game already.”
While Wells’ knowledge comes from growing up in the area, Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said the importance is learned by all within the program.
“These kids coming from other places, until they get here and we start educating them on the importance of this game and our history and what happened, some of them may be hearing it for the first time whereas in (Wells’) case, he hasn’t,” Holliday said. “He grew up here and understands the history of Marshall. It’s very important to him, as it is to all our players that are on campus.”
The majority of Marshall’s players aren’t from West Virginia or the Tri-State area, but that doesn’t mean the significance of the day is lost on them.
In normal years, the first day of arrival on campus would feature a team run up to Spring Hill Cemetery for a graveside discussion about the importance of the 1970 plane crash with WSAZ sports director Keith Morehouse, whose father Gene was Marshall’s play-by-play announcer and one of 75 victims.
In addition to that run, many Marshall players have recognized the tragedy’s impact during the Memorial Fountain Ceremony in recent years. It is a ceremony in which 75 players place a rose on the edge of the fountain — one for every life lost in the crash — as the victims names are called out.
Marshall tight end Xavier Gaines, a Frostproof, Florida, native, said that the impact of the ceremony and that ‘75’ game resonates with the team.
“That week is important to our program, to our school, to this city, to West Virginia to be honest...,” Gaines said. “Every game is important, but that game is a different time, a different meaning. We know we’ve got to go extra hard because we don’t lose on that date.”
Gaines is accurate in his final statement.
Since Holliday’s arrival, Marshall has never lost a game that commemorated the ‘75’ game, which occurs either days before or days after the ceremony.
“It’s a game you’ve got to find a way to win,” Holliday said.
Holliday consistently preaches that the next game is the most important one on the schedule, but he made an exception to his own rule when discussing what weight the ‘75’ game holds for the program.
“As we all know, this is the biggest game on our schedule every year,” Holliday said. “Our kids understand the importance of it — how important it is to our fan base, our community and our school — so they have to do a great job with their preparation and getting ready to go play this game.”