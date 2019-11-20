The Marshall Men’s soccer team has accomplished the unthinkable, and the West Virginia Mountaineers are making a trip to Huntington.
How you read that first sentence will tell you which side of the fence you’re on in this debate, or lack-there-of. Marshall and West Virginia should play each other every year, or as often as possible, in all sports.
Did Marshall have an outstanding year, and do the unthinkable by claiming the regular season and Conference USA tournament championships? Yes. Is a WVU sports team coming to Huntington? Yes, but only because the NCAA gave them no option.
Understanding that a yearly football game might be a bit much to ask given the limited number of games, there’s no reason they shouldn’t they meet in other sports.
The baseball programs face each other twice a year, once each in Morgantown and Charleston, but you hardly ever see a game featuring the two schools outside of the baseball diamond.
The Mountaineers and Herd met in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in 2018, the two haven’t played a men’s or women’s regular season game (the Chesapeake Energy Capital Classic) since the 2015 season. The Friends of Coal Bowl (football) hasn’t been played since 2012.
The Battle for the Golden Ball (volleyball), which began in 2006, wasn’t scheduled this year after having been played 11 of the past 12 years.
But, as fate would have it, the Marshall and West Virginia men’s soccer teams could face each other for the first time in 15 years this weekend. Not in a regular season game, of course, but another postseason tilt.
Fresh off the program’s first Conference USA Championship, Herd coach Chris Grassie joined his team as the NCAA Selection Show revealed that the Thundering Herd received a No. 11 national seed, guaranteeing a bye for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
While Marshall rests, WVU will face Butler in an elimination game played at Hoops Family Field in Huntington. The winner gets a shot at the Herd Sunday.
If Marshall faces the Mountaineers this weekend, it will be the first time they’ve done battle on the soccer field since 2004.
It’s a long overdue matchup, and even if it doesn’t happen this weekend, it would be a quality game for each to add in the future.
“We should play WVU every year,” Grassie said. “They should not be too scared to play us, which they are. They should come and play us every year because it’s great for the state and we owe it to the state.
“It’s the most-played sport in the state with the youth. Let’s just give the state’s soccer a boost and play every year. Hopefully, this is kind of the beginning of that.”
I second that. There’s no reason the state’s two most revered institutions shouldn’t find a way to make it work each year. It’s laughable.