HUNTINGTON — Local high school football fans will be treated to two days of marquee matchups this weekend.

At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, No. 3 Spring Valley (11-1) visits No. 2 Cabell Midland (12-0) in the Class AAA semifinals.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Ironton (12-1) takes on West Jefferson (12-1) at Hernstein Field in Chillicothe in the Ohio Division V semifinals.

Spring Valley defeated Hurricane 34-8 and Capital 30-0 to earn a spot in the semifinals. Cabell Midland routed Riverside 42-6 and beat George Washington 28-18 to reach the final four.

The Knights defeated the Timberwolves, who are trying to reach the state title game for the fourth consecutive season, 28-21 on Sept. 13. The winner of Friday’s game meets the victor from top-ranked Martinsburg’s (13-0) home game with No. 4 Parkersburg South (11-1).

Ironton defeated Wellston 56-6, Amanda-Clearcreek 31-7 and West Lafayette Ridgeway 24-14 to win the Region 19 title and a spot vs. West Jefferson. The Roughriders beat Summit Country Day 48-24 and Shawnee 62-28 before avenging its only loss with a 34-0 triumph over West Liberty-Salem.

The Ironton-West Jefferson winner advances to the state championship game Dec. 7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, vs. the victor from the other semifinal featuring Kirtland (13-0) and Oak Harbor (13-0).

