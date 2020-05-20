WAYNE — Who has the best high school football helmet in the Mountain State? That’s what the WV Helmet tournament set out to find beginning last week.
All 117 high schools were included in the competition and the Final Four began Tuesday, May 20. It’s part of the National High School Football Tournament, with the winner from each state moving on to the national competition later this month.
The Final Four matchups are South Charleston vs. Preston and Princeton vs. University. All voting can be done on Wes Wilson’s Twitter page, @WesWilson247.
Ohio and Kentucky are also holding helmet tournaments and can be found at the following Twitter pages: @Ohio_HS-Helmets and @CoachCollettLC
To date, there have been 78,054 votes cast in the rounds leading up to the Final Four in West Virginia, according to Wilson.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Spring Valley’s Corbin Page received an offer from the University of Cincinnati.
He also holds an offer from Marshall University. Timberwolves lineman Bryce Biggs added three more offers to an already impressive list last week, announcing on Twitter he received offers from Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green and Kent State University. Tolsia’s Stone Sartin signed his letter of intent to play football at Glenville State College.
NOTES: Wayne High school girls basketball player Alana Eves was invited to participate in the WV Sports News Girls Basketball Showcase.
The Ceredo-Kenova Little League hopes to make a return to the field if State and Local governments allow it to happen. The Little League Board posted a message on Facebook outlining a tentative schedule for the season if they are allowed to return. Weeks 1 and 2 would be practice only with games happening in weeks 3-8. Coaches, volunteers and players will be contacted over the next week to start the process of returning to the field.