Week 2 of the NFL season will be one that most quarterbacks in the league will want to forget, but won't be able to.
Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees, Sam Darnold, Trevor Siemian and Eli Manning probable imagined having a big impact on each of their teams' games but things turned out to be the exact opposite.
Roethlisberger injured his elbow and will have season ending (possible career threatening) surgery this week after attempting to play through a great deal of pain in Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The way I see it, without their franchise QB, the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes have gone 'under the knife' as well.
Brees, injured the thumb on his throwing hand after attempting a pass against the Los Angeles Rams this week, and even though some Saints fans might be tempted - this is one situation that can't be blamed on the referees.
I feel bad for Brees, who could've had an MVP caliber season, but I REALLY feel bad for the New York Jets.
After losing their starting quarterback Sam Darnold indefinitely after being diagnosed with mononucleosis, QB2 Trevor Siemian left Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns after suffering a gruesome ankle injury - throwing Luke Falk into the starting role. The Jets (figuratively and literally) can't win this year even with Le'Veon Bell in the backfield. They'll likely become one of very few teams in NFL history to start three different quarterbacks in successive weeks to begin the season.
Who didn't see this coming in New York? No not the Jets this time but the other guys.
The New York Giants announced Tuesday afternoon the Eli Manning will be benched in favor of first-round draft pick Daniel Jones, a rookie from Duke.
The G-men selected him with the sixth overall pick of last years draft in Nashville, which began speculation that the leader of the offense might be changing despite desperate attempts from team officials stating otherwise. Hey, on the bright side, Manning's career record as a starter won't drop below .500 (for now.) Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills moved him to 116-116 over the course of his 16-year career.
Yikes. Here's hoping for better luck in Week 3 for starting quarterbacks around the league. This week was brutal.
