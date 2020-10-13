WHEELING, W.Va. — For the second consecutive year, Wayne High School senior golfer Cole Kiley accomplished the goal of making it to the state tournament in Wheeling, logging a Top-5 finish to put a wrap on his high school golfing career.
Kiley, one of five members of the Pioneers golf team, was the only one to qualify for the state tournament this season, but said it didn't have to be that way.
"Honestly, my teammates and coach are the only reason I was able to go," Kiley said. "We were coded Orange during regionals and I had to be tested to even play in that round. Some of my teammates gave up their chance so that I could go and play regionals, knowing I had a good shot at making the state tournament."
Teammate Kelton Creed played in regionals while Elora Spradlin, Anna Frye and Aly Wellman stayed away from the course. Kiley said the sacrifices made by his teammates are something he'll remember forever and shows how close they are as a group.
"The sacrifices that were made made my whole year," Kiiley said. "It really shows how much better we are as a team and how much they cared about me and my accomplishments this season."
Reflecting on his performance, Kiley said he was satisfied with his finish. He moved up five spots after sitting in 10th place after the first day, battling through some challenging weather factors on the final day but also moving up on the leaderboard.
“That being one of the hardest courses in West Virginia, I wasn’t feeling very confident. The first day was a little rough but I knew there would be some high scores because of the wind on the second day. There were pretty strong gusts on the course all day,” Kiley said.
But he battled through, finished near the top and took home All-State and All-Tournament recognitions to boot, realizing some of his pre-season goals.
"My dad and I were talking at the beginning of this season and my goal was to make All-State. That was my No. 1 goal going into my senior year and I was pleased that I achieved that goal,” said Kiley.
Kiley also plays on the Wayne High School baseball team but gave up playing with his team this fall to focus on golf, eyeing his dream of playing collegiate golf which remains a possibility after a strong senior season, he said.