WAYNE — After finishing at the top of the Cardinal Conference, Wayne’s Cole Kiley is hopeful that success in his final year of high school will lead to bigger opportunities.
The senior shot 72 on a par 71 at the tournament, held at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado, WV, using a strong finish to top the field, but knows he’ll have to continue to work hard to replicate those results.
“Winning that tournament, even though it’s smaller, will hopefully help me get my name out there. I’ve been going to the range two and three times a week, playing in matches and just working my hardest to get to the top,” Kiley said.
He followed up his performance at the conference match with a third place finish at the Duke Ridgely Invitational tournament Monday at Guyan Golf and Country Club in Huntington Monday afternoon.
First year coach Carlee Spradlin, though she has just started in her current role, said she had spent time around Kiley and the golf team before becoming the coach and said she believes his work ethic sets him apart from the rest of the field.
“He’s focused and what’s always impressed me about him is the determination and desire to improve himself. The mechanics of his swing, hitting the green and all of that stuff is good but everyday he does what it take to be better tomorrow and that’s the difference,” said Spradlin.
Kiley’s goal is to play at the collegiate level, with aspirations of staying close to home and earning a Division-1 scholarship.
“I was worried when the pandemic started because I didn’t know what was going to be shut down and what wasn’t. This is all I’ve done since all this stuff started. I knew you could distance yourself playing golf so I went to the range anytime I could.”
Spradlin added that having Kiley as the only senior on the team, combined with the success he’s had in the past makes practice competitive and encourages others to follow his example.
“He has the experience where he went to (the state tournament) last year and has the experience with the competition with the rules and etiquette. Its good for team morale and they have good scores when he shoots well it helps the ones behind him to try and beat his round.”
“During the matches I’ll try and help them any way I can. I want do as much as I can to make the team better,” said Kiley. “Nothing would make me happier than for the whole team to get to go to states instead of just me this year.”
The Wayne golf team has already competed in seven matches this season. Spradlin said even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, golf has been largely unbothered.
“The great thing about golf is that you’re already outside, there are no locker rooms, you’re using your own equipment and only one person is hitting the ball at a time,” Spradlin said. “You’re out there with plenty of space between everybody so we were able to get a relatively normal start to the year.”