HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland’s boys won the high school team title of the Huntington High-Wayne Cross Country Invitational Saturday at the Robert Newlon Airport.
The Knights finished with 38 points to easily outdistance second-place Parkersburg, which had 81. Huntington High was third with 89, followed by Wayne with 106, Parkersburg South with 112, Lincoln County with 171, Ripley with 183, Covenant with 191 and Spring Valley with 200.
Keegan Barnette of Parkersburg won the individual title with a personal-record time of 15:54.3, outrunning 98 other contestants over the 5,000-meter course. His teammate, Frank Angelos, was second in 16:07.1 Cabell Midland’s Carter McKenna placed third in 16:16.1
Ripley won the girls title with 42 points, edging Wayne, which finished with 48. Cabell Midland was third with 81 and Huntington High fourth with 130. Parkersburg South finished fifth with 139 points, followed by Parkersburg with 140, Ravenswood with 168, Greenbrier East with 182, Spring Valley with 218 and Covenant with 308.
“This could have been the best day of running in the history of Wayne cross country with our finishes in both high school races and middle school results. Considering the level of competition in all the races I couldn’t be more pleased with our performance,” Wayne head coach Jeanette Rutherford said. “I was standing with the Ripley coach when the results were announced and neither of us was sure who had won. They have an outstanding team and they expect to contend for the AAA state championship this year.”
Emily Williamson once again led the Lady Pioneers with a 2nd place finish while breaking the 20 minute barrier for the first time in her career with a time of 19:56 on the 3.1 mile course. The freshmen duo of Olivia Williamson (4) and Laura Queen (9) both ran the best races of their young careers by cracking the top 10. Wayne’s top seven and scoring was rounded out by Haley Wallace (16), Olivia Queen (17), Kat Dean (24) and Kamryn Wolfe (36).
Elizabeth Meade (27) was Spring Valleys top finisher followed by Courtney Gist, Caroline Asbury, Carley Jackson and Campbell Dixon.
Ellie Hosaflook of Ripley was the individual champion of the 80-runner field in 18:44.6. Emily Williamson of Wayne placed second in 19:56.8. Cabell Midland’s Tatum McKenna was third in 20:24.4.
In the Middle School portion of the event at the YMCA Kennedy Center, Logan Prater of Wayne won the 3,200-meter race in 11:42.5, topping 109 other runners. His teammate, Lucas Queen, was second in 11.44.2. Andrew Warner of Barboursville was third in 11:47.9
Huntington East won the team championship with 58 points, followed by Barboursville with 66, Milton with 72, Ravenswood with 78, Ripleyw with 121, Ceredo-Kenova with 142, Huntington with 179 and Huntington St. Joe with 192.
In the girls race, a pair of Rileys battled for the title, with Riley Sotomayor of Ravenswood topping the 90-participant field in 12:45.8. Riley Moran of Huntington St. Joe was second in 13:08.8. Lanie Knopp of Ripley paced third in 13:15.4
Ravenswood won the team title with 32 points. Milton was second with 51, followed by Huntington with 61, Barboursville with 71, C-K with 137, Huntington East with 171, Hamlin with 182 and Our Lady of Fatima with 230.