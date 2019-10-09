HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland is still the one.
The Knights (6-0) retained their spot atop Class AAA in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Ratings Tuesday, with 14.17 points. Cabell Midland hammered Riverside 45-8 last week and entertains Princeton (1-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Princeton is not eligible for the playoffs because it doesn’t meet WVSSAC scheduling requirements.
Spring Valley (5-1, 10.83) is fifth. Coming off a 41-0 rout of Capital, the Timberwolves go to No. 8 Riverside (3-2, 8.0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Huntington High (3-2, 8.2) slipped from sixth to seventh after a 30-21 loss to Parkersburg South (6-0, 13.33), which is tied with defending state champion Martinsburg (6-0, 13.33) for second. The Highlanders visit No. 17 Hurricane (2-4, 4.33) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The top 16 teams at the conclusion of the regular season qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight designated the home team in the first round.
Other teams in the top eight are Musselman (5-1, 11.33) at No. 4 and Wheeling Park (4-1, 10.6) at No. 6.
Spring Mills (3-2, 7.8) heads the second eight, followed by Parkersburg (3-2, 7.6), Greenbrier East (3-2, 6.8), George Washington (3-3, 6.67), Capital (3-3, 6.67), Ripley (3-3, 6.17), Washington (2-3, 4.8) and University (2-4, 4.5).
Defending state titlist Fairmont Senior (5-0, 13.0) is No. 1 in Class AA, followed in the top eight by Keyser (6-0, 11.67), Poca (6-0, 11.17), Bridgeport (5-1, 10.67), Wyoming East (5-0, 10.4), Oak Glen (6-0, 9.83), Man (6-0, 9.67) and Bluefield (4-1, 9.0).
Poca, coming off a 69-24 blowout of No. 16 Sissonville (4-2, 7.0), entertains No. 11 Winfield (4-1, 8.2) at 7 p.m. Friday in a pivotal game.
Frankfort (5-1, 8.83) is No. 9. Lewis County (4-1, 8.8) is 10th, followed by Winfield, Shady Spring (5-1, 7.83), Liberty-Harrison (5-1, 7.83), Nicholas County (4-2, 7.67) and North Marion (4-2, 7.67).
Mingo Central (3-2, 6.2) is 19th; Chapmanville (3-3, 5.5) 22nd; Point Pleasant (1-2, 3.0) 31st; and Lincoln County (0-6, 0.0), Logan (0-6, 0.0) and Wayne (0-5, 0.0) tied for 38th.
In Class A, Tolsia (4-2, 6.33) tumbled from third to a tie for ninth with Weirton Madonna (5-1, 6.33) after losing 43-6 at East Carter. The Rebels play host to No. 18 Buffalo (3-2, 4.0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Doddridge County (5-0, 8.66) is No. 1, narrowly ahead of second-rated Pendleton County (5-0, 8.4). Midland Trail (5-1, 8.17) is third, followed in the top eight by Williamstown (5-1, 7.33), Ritchie County (4-1, 7.2), Greenbrier West (4-1, 6.8) and 2018 state champion Wheeling Central (4-2, 6.5).
Parkersburg Catholic (4-2, 5.67) is 11th. St. Marys (3-2, 5.6) is 12th. Moorefield (4-2, 5.5) is 13th, followed by South Harrison (3-2, 5.4), Tyler Consolidated (3-2, 4.8) and, tied for 16th, East Hardy (3-2, 4.4) and Clay-Battelle (3-2, 4.4).
Tug Valley (3-3, 3.5) is 22nd. Wahama (2-4, 2.5) is 30th. Hannan (1-4, 1.2) is 36th.