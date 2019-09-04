The Wayne County News
ONA, W. Va. - Last year, Wayne High school cross country coach Jeanette Rutherford told her runners the team was close to entering the upper echelon of Class single A and double A teams in West Virginia. Last weekend the XC team made another big step toward closer to that goal at the St Mary's Invitational hosted by Cabell Midland High School earning a fifth place podium finish in a strong field of 316 runners and 31 teams.
"To the average fan a 5th place finish may not sound like much but considering the competition, this was the best team result Wayne has ever had. The only two AA schools to beat us were defending state champion Winfield and perineal powerhouse Bridgeport. " said Rutherford.
Wayne was again led by Haley Wallace in 16th and Emily Williamson in 24th. Wayne's other scoring runners were Olivia Queen 42nd, Kat Dean 51st and Kamryn Wolfe 74th. Bailey Williamson 92nd and Hannah Workmen 96th rounded out the Pioneers varsity effort.
"Haley (Wallace) ran amazing on Saturday. She might be the strongest and toughest runner I've ever had, and her race Saturday was probably the best of her career," Rutherford said of the her individual performance. "Emily (Williamson) got off to a bad start and she had to make up a lot of ground in the first half of the race, but she recovered well and had a really strong finish. Emily won at Huntington last week so she and Haley are both very competitive. They really push each other in meets and practice but they are extremely supportive of one another. They've bonded into being good friends and excellent leaders."Olivia (Queen) has been our big surprise this fall with the way she's been running, and we look for her to keep getting better each week. She's doubling as a cheerleader this fall but she is a heck of a runner. Kat (Dean) ran a much better race this past week than at Huntington. She laid back early in the race and then used her speed in the last 800 where she passed at least five girls. Kamryn (Wolfe) got a little caught up in the enormity of the race, but for a freshmen she has performed well in her first couple races. She has a bright future in running." Rutherford commented.
The women's strong finish at Cabell Midland followed last Saturday's season opening win at the Huntington Mountain Top Invitational where the Lady Pioneers dominated the field.
"I'm not taking anything away from our win at Huntington or the teams that were there but Saturday night we went up against the best of the best in our class in West Virginia and we held our own," Rutherford said of her team.
"This is the most talented cross-country team Wayne's ever had, so I expect them to get even better by the time the end of October rolls around."
Wayne yielded good results in the JV Division as, too, following strong performances from Hannah Lester, a personal-best time from Elizabeth Queen, BayLee Draper, and. Grace Haffer.
The boys and girls teams also debuted a commemorative patches to be worn this season, honoring classmate Colt Adams who passed away in a car wreck in May. Each team member will wear the patch on their uniform the letter C surrounding the number 8.