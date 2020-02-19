HUNTINGTON — Seniors Alezha Turner and Madison Slash combined for 37 points in their final home game for the Huntington High Highlanders, who defeated visiting Wayne 63-39 Monday night.
Sara Hooks’ hot shooting start propelled the Pioneers to a double-digit lead in the first quarter, but the Highlanders closed the first half on a 21-3 scoring run, taking an eight-point lead into the break.
The Lady Pioneers (17-4) made four 3-point shots in the opening period, three from Hooks and another from Alana Eves, to give Wayne a 16-6 lead with two minutes left in the first quarter. But as hot a start as they got, they cooled down tremendously in the second quarter.
“We knew Wayne was a really good ball team, they can hit threes and do a lot of the right things, but I went ahead and started our seniors tonight. We normally start three juniors and two seniors, but tonight was their night,” Highlander coach Lonnie Lucas said.
When Huntington’s normal starting lineup checked into the game, it changed entirely.
Hooks made Wayne’s only field goal of the second quarter — which ended a near seven-minute scoring drought — while Alezha Turner and Ravyn Goodson gave the Highlanders’ offense a much-needed spark, scoring a combined 11 points in the second quarter and helped the home team a 27-19 lead at halftime.
Turner continued to give Wayne trouble in the second half but the game went from bad to worse for the Pioneers when Slash began to heat up. After finishing the first half with 4 points, she scored 10 of her 16 points in the third and pushed the game out of Wayne’s grasp.
“Once she got her first bucket on the fast break, then the others came shortly after,” Lucas said. “I told her that the girls guarding her weren’t big enough to stop her and she got the best of them the rest of the night.”
Turner scored a game high 21 points. Latahia Jackson added 13 for Huntington. Sara Hooks led Wayne with 16 points.
The win was the fifth in the last six games for the Highlanders and moved them to 14-7 this season while the Pioneers suffered their fourth loss of the year, including their last two.
WAYNE 16 3 8 12 — 39: Hook 16, Eves 6, Hood 5, Stroud 4, Dingess 4, Tabor 3, Marshall 1
HHS 8 19 23 13 — 63: Turner 21, Slash 16, Jackson 13, Goodson 5, Wooding 4, Swann 4
{p class=”MsoNormal”}