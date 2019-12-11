GLENHAYES — If the injury bug bites the Tolsia girls basketball team any more this season, it might skip dessert and ask for the check.
The Lady Rebels (1-2) returned one back from injury this weekend for the Barbara J. Morrone Key Player Shootout hosted by the school, but are still without key pieces of the puzzle as they tread their way through the early regular season schedule.
“I really hate it for them because these are kids that are had worked all offseason and then right before the season we had some tough breaks,” Tolsia coach Ric Morrone said. “One injury was a season-ending labrum injury; a couple others have dealt with things they’ll come back from. It’s been a struggle for sure. We’re shorthanded and I think our depth has hurt us late in games.”
The lack of depth resulted in letting weekend opponents Lawrence County and Chapmanville outscore the Lady Rebels by a combined 22 points in the second half by staying with the hot hand and capitalizing on defensive miscues.
Lawrence County’s Alexis Ratcliff scored 18 of her game high 27 points in the second half of the Lady Bulldog’s Friday night win, connecting on three 3-point shots and cashing in on 8 of her 11 free throw attempts.
Chapmanville’s Gracie Brumfield helped put away the Rebels with a similar performance Saturday by scoring 10 of her 22 total points in the third quarter, single-handedly outscoring Tolsia (7 points) in that frame.
“We battled hard in the first half of both our games this weekend. We were right there but had stretches in both second halves where we let the game get away from us against two quality opponents. If we can be more consistent throughout the game I like the direction we’re heading in.”
The BJM Key Player Shootout is an annual basketball tournament that raises money for a scholarship given to one graduating student athlete at Spring Valley or Tolsia High School each year.
The Grace Christian Lady Soldiers secured an opening night win over the Chapmanville Lady Tigers and defeated the Lawrence County (Ky.) Lady Bulldogs in the championship game.
Tolsia suffered a loss Friday evening to Lawrence County, and was defeated by Chapmanville in the consolation game.
Freshman Katie Marcum led the Lady Rebels in scoring in both games over the weekend with 20 on Friday and led all scorers with 27 in Saturday’s loss.