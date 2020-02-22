HURRICANE — The gymnasium was quiet, the game was never all that close and Tolsia Rebels head coach Ric Morrone wasn't quite satisfied with his team's performance against Sherman in the opening round of the Class Region IV, Section 2 girls basketball tournament Saturday afternoon at Hurricane High School.
But in the midst of each of those factors, Tolsia still found it's way to a 60-32 route of the Lady Tide, earning a spot in the sectional semifinals.
There was no warmup music, no enthusiastic starting lineup introductions. The ball was tipped and the game was underway with little to no noise in the gym, save for the dribbling of a basketball.
"It was eery, a bit weird because it felt like a practice," Morrone said of the start of the game. "You don't really expect that kind of thing in a sectional tournament and it effected both teams I think."
The Lady Tide (8-15) scored the first basket of the game, then Tolsia rattled off the next dozen points, jumping out to an early lead, and though the Tide trailed by nine after the first quarter, the deficit could have been much worse.
Tolsia (13-10) missed a handful of layups in the early goings and failed to get clean finishes on several other first-half possessions throughout the first half, culminating with more than a dozen missed layups at intermission and nine turnovers to boot.
Sherman played much of the game without the center of their offense, Caroline Nelson, who exited in the first few minutes after suffering an injury. Without her, the Lady Tide were hard-pressed for points.
The Rebels led 25-7 at the halftime break but corrected many of their first half mistakes in the locker room, exploding for 24 points in the third period, including a 14-1 run over the last three and a half minutes.
"We played hard early but just couldn't finish. I thought in the second half we started to become a little more efficient on offense," Morrone said. "We know that every step forward from here on out is going to take a better effort."
Katie Marcum paced the Rebels with 15 points. Julie Boone chipped in 13. Sherman's Hailee Skeens led all scorers with 16 in the loss.
With the win, Tolsia advances to the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 semifinals for the second consecutive season and are scheduled to face Tug Valley 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hurricane High School.
The Rebels and Lady Panthers split the regular season series, with each team winning on their home floor. Tug Valley eliminated Tolsia in last year's semifinal round.
SHERMAN 3 4 12 13 — 32: Skeens 16, Ferrell 7, Roap 5, Steele 2, Hawkins 2
TOLSIA 12 13 24 11 — 60: Marcum 15, Boone 13, Pollinger 9, Block 7, Salmons 5, Muncy 3, Ball 2, Johnson 2, Browning 2, Wilson 2.