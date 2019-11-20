FORT GAY — A 90-yard go-ahead scoring drive by the Tolsia Rebels in the final minute of the fourth quarter wasn’t enough.
Wheeling Central Quarterback Jacob Rine threw a 70-yard game winning touchdown pass to Jalen Creighton with 9 seconds left in the game and the Maroon Knights (7-4) won a 13-12 thriller over the Tolsia Rebels (7-4) Saturday afternoon in the first round of the West Virginia Class A playoffs.
“I put the ball in the hands of the best player on the field,” Rine said of the the winning throw. “I knew I had him (Creighton) one-on-one on the outside and he’s been making plays for us all year. You have to give guys like that a chance to make a play.”
The throw came when Rine spotted a lapse in the Tolsia defense, which had otherwise played a near-perfect game and hadn’t given up but one play of 15 or more yards to the Maroon Knight’s offense before the game-winner.
The Rebels’ Jesse Muncy was late getting over to the sideline and Zach Ball attempted to jump the receiver’s route as Creighton made a leaping grab, stayed in bounds, and tight-roped the sideline for the score.
Just 30 seconds earlier, Muncy had thrown a 6-yard touchdown to Tanner Copley, which capped off a three minute scoring drive and gave Tolsia a 12-7 lead over the visitors with 39 seconds remaining, but failed on the two-point conversion.
“I told the kids after the game, I don’t think I’ve ever been more disappointed and proud at the same time in my coaching career. We chased and swarmed, played our best game defensive game this year,” Tolsia head coach Eric Crum said.
“It’s a shame to lose like that.”
For Wheeling Central, it was their first road win of the year after travelling more than four hours to Tolsia High School, and the win earns them a spot in the quarterfinal round where they’ll take a much shorter trip and face No. 2 seed Ritchie County next week.
“We never quit, and they didn’t either. That was the beauty of the game. Neither one of these teams was ready to go home and it says a lot about the character of both programs,” Maroon Knights’ head coach Mike Young said after the win.
After a scoreless first half, Tolsia’s Gavin Meadows returned an interception 56 yards for the game’s first score as time expired in the third quarter. Wheeling Central took its first lead of the game when Rine found Creighton for a 17-yard touchdown with just under nine minutes left in the game.
Both offenses struggled to find consistency and couldn’t take advantage of field position in the first half. Wheeling Central turned the ball over on downs twice and Rine was intercepted once in the first half — a three instances occured in Tolsia territory.
After the Rebels’ Josh Wilson blocked and recovered a punt inside the five yard line of Wheeling Central with 53 seconds left in the first half, Tolsia failed to score after a pair of busted plays and poor clock management.
The lack of a kicking game hurt ultimately sealed Tolsia’s postseason fate.
In a scoreless draw, a field goal wasn’t an option on the final first half drive, and it also forced the Rebels to go for two-point conversion instead of kicking point-after attempts all season long. Tolsia failed on each of its conversion attempts in the loss, which left the door open for Wheeling Central to take the lead in the final seconds despite missing the PAT kick.
The Rebels made their first playoff appearance since 2016 after earning the No. 7 seed as a result of a seven-win season in Crum’s third year as coach.
Wheeling Central extended its season by at least one more week as the Maroon Knights seek a third consecutive state championship in Class A.
WHEELING CENTRAL 0 0 0 13 — 13
TOLSIA 0 0 6 6 — 12
THS — Meadows 56 interception return (conversion fails)
WC — Creighton 17 pass from Rine (kick good)
THS — Copley 6 pass from Muncy (conversion fails)
WC — Creighton 70 pass from Rine (kick no good)
WC THS
Total yards 280 198
First downs 12 11
Rushes-yds 38-169 28-108
Comp-Att-Int 4-13-2 8-16-1
Passing yards 111 90
Penalties-Yds 7-44 7-65
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (WC) Waterhouse 19-95; Marling 6-35; Murray 5-20; Watkins 3-19; Anderson 1-1; Rine 4-(minus 1). (T) Meadows 4-46; Wilson 10-39; Copley 7-17; Muncy 6-6.
PASSING: (WC) Jacob Rine 4-13, 111 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT. (T) Jesse Muncy 8-16, 90 yards, TD, INT.
RECEIVING: (WC) Creighton 3-90, 2 TD; Marling 1-21. (T) Copley 4-26, TD; Meadows 4-64.