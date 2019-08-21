There is a time and place for everything, and the concept of sportsmanship is no different.
Maybe I'm just being a grouch, but I'm sorry, anybody who hits a home run against my team isn't getting a high five.
It's one of the only things that bothers me about watching the Little League World Series. A player jacks one out of the playing field and as he (or she) is jogging around they get a few high fives from the opposing players - who, by all means, look willing to give them out even though they just gave up a run or two.
I'm not sure when it started but I don't like it. Shaking hands after the game? That's fine. During? Forget it.
Maybe it's something that is taught in select little leagues but to me, you shouldn't be celebrating when the team did something it wasn't supposed to in allowing the other to score.
The Little League Pledge, commonly read before each game, reads as follows: "I trust in God. I love my country and will respect its laws. I will play fair and strive to win, but win or lose I will always do my best."
That's all well and good, especially that last part - doing your best, striving to win, that kind of thing I love. It's good to teach kids that at a young age. However, we don't need to be teaching them that you have to be happy for any other player who just happens to go yard against you.
I guess as long as the kids are having fun, that's what they'll really remember. Not necessarily wins and losses, but the idea just hits me wrong.
Congratulate them after, but if you're striving to win, maybe it's better to focus on not giving up the home runs or big hits. That'll cut the issue out entirely.
