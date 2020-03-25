HUNTINGTON — In just their second season, the esports team at Spring Valley High School has quickly become one of the highest ranked teams in West Virginia.
Even further, they’re the No. 13 ranked team in Eastern North America, but like many other student athletes across the Mountain State, they likely won’t get a chance to compete for a state championship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coming off a dominant win and quite possibly their best match of the year, the Timberwolves were headed for their first face-to-face match this season at the West Virginia State Tournament — until they weren’t.
“We had wrapped up a really good practice the night before and were getting ready to go the Clarksburg for the state championship, and then next thing you know it was postponed indefinitely,” said Will Totten.
The Wolves handily defeated Jellico High School in Tennessee in their final match of the regular season. The win moved them up to No. 13 in the Eastern Region of the North America Scholastic Esports Federation, which consists of 38 teams from the United State and Canada.
The win qualified them for the 2020 NASEF Playoffs which would have taken place afther the State Tournament this Spring. But with both events suspended indefinitely, it is to be seen whether they’ve get the chacne to represent SVHS on a state and national level.
“We thought maybe (the NASEF) would still hold their tournament since it could be done remotely, but there’s a lot of fear and uncertainty surrounding everything right now so they made the decision to hold everything,” Totten added.
He played a key role in getting the team off the ground in their intial season, taking on the role of a coach last year before Harrison Lucas stepped in this year.
Last year, Spring Valley finished as the state runner-up after losing in the championship game to the Mid-Ohio Valley Technical Institute a year ago.
Five teams competed in the tournament last season, that number would have at least doubled had the championships not been suspended indefinitely this year as Totten said there were at least nine other teams were headed to Clarksburg with the Timberwolves.
“About ten teams were going to be playing this year, which is a good amount of growth in a year’s time,” he said.”
Local teams from Spring Valley and Cabell County Career Technology Center were set to meet up with other teams from around the state like St. Marys, Riverside, Spring Mills and Martinsburg High Schools.
As any other school team would, the Timberwoves esports team held practices ahead of competition and would often sport their jerseys on game day. Totten said the addition of esports at the school has allowed fro the inclusion of individuals who might not otherwise be introduced to organized sport.
“They’ve gotten to experience a lot of things other athletes do,” said Totten. “There’s just something about being able to represent your school makes you feel good about what you’re doing.”
In the first two years, Spring Valley’s team has competed with the game ‘League of Legends’ but in the future could branch out to other games like Overwatch and Rocket League.