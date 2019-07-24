KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Titans 10U baseball team had a 5-0 record in Tennessee tournament play — beating seeds one, three and four on their way to win the tournament title at U.S. Specialty Sports Association World Series.
The team matched up against Express Baseball 10U for the championship, where offense played a key role for the young stars.
The Titans scored five runs in the second inning, two of them coming on a double by Jake Vanarsdale.
Gabe Chambers led the way on the mound giving up only one run on six hits with three strike outs.
"It was such an impressive performance. Our team really came together. We struggled early in the tournament receiving a low seed but battled our way back. It was a total team effort," coach Brian Null said.
The Titan's 11U baseball team also brought home a first place finish in their division.
They went 4-1 in tournament play, beating the Mid American Prospect 4-2 in the championship game.
A four run third inning was led with doubles by Cayden Butler and Degan Jones.
Parker Phillips dominated on the mound giving up only two runs on six hits and four strikeouts.
"It was a great day for the Titans organization with two World Series victories," Null added.