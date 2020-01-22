It took four quarters for me to decide the Kansas City Chiefs could easily win Super Bowl LIV in Miami.
The AFC Champions trailed Houston 24-0 in the second quarter of the Divisonal Round two weeks ago but still led at halftime.
They were down by double-digits twice in the first half of the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans, and still were ahead at halftime.
Now the Chiefs are going to their first Super Bowl since 1969 and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a chance to establish himself as one of the premiere signal-callers in the league while kick-starting a new dynasty in the National Football League.
I know, I know, we just got through the two decade reign of the New England Patriots but they won’t be winning any more titles in the near future. Not as long as the Chiefs are around.
Anybody remember the name Dee Ford?
Yeah, the guy who cost KC a chance at a trip to the big game last year by lining up in the neutral zone with 1:01 left in the game. The result of the play would have been an interception but the Patriots got another shot on 3rd down and would eventually win in overtime.
We’d be talking about the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs had the penalty not occurred, and you won’t change my mind.
That was when I knew the Chiefs were special. And they still are, and will be for quite some time. I like it for the players, yes, but also the head coach.
As a Philadelphia Eagles fan, I wish Andy Reid could have gotten over the hump during his 14-year tenure there and won a championship. Alas, they lost 80 percent of the NFC Championship games they played in under Reid and lost the only Super Bowl he led them too 15 years ago.
It’s been a long time coming for Reid —or Big Red — as he’s commonly known as. This is his best chance to win a title and now he’s become one of just a handful of head coaches to lead two different franchises to the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs have been outright dominant over the past two seasons, and they’re young which makes them an easy favorite moving forward. Mahomes is no longer a star in the making but the biggest star in the league with a proven track record now.
Sophomore slump? I don’t think so. In his second year as a starter he missed two games but still performed at a high level while battling a pesky ankle injury, throwing for over 4,000 yard and 26 touchdowns with only five interceptions in the regular season.
He’s only 23 years-old and only going to get better. Buckle up football fans, there’s a new dynasty in the making, and it starts when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.