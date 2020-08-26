The Los Angeles Lakers have what it takes to win the NBA Finals, but they’ll have to be at their best to do it.
Admittedly, I’m a LeBron James fan. I’ve never picked one team in the NBA to stay with but I’ve followed him from city to city throughout his career and have always paid more attention to the team’s he’s on.
In year 17, he’s still the undoubted leader of his roster and has proven time and time again he can take over a game and play at a championship level in the regular season and the playoffs.
This series with the Portland Trailblazers is no different. I never thought the Laker would sweep the first round series but was a little shocked they let Game 1 slip away after leading by six in the fourth quarter.
LeBron’s 23 point, 17 rebound, 16 assist triple-double wasn’t enough when the majority of the roster struggled to hit shots. When just one superstar is contributing and not getting help, the team won’t win. But when The King and Davis are playing effectively together, and other role players are hitting their shots, the Lakers are on the fast track to LeBron’s fourth NBA title.
After the loss at the beginning of the series, LeBron has scored 78 points, collected 24 rebounds and dished out 25 assists. He’s simply taken over the series, as he should be doing.
When he is leading the charge, the Lake Show is a well-oiled machine, even when he’s only scoring 10 points like in the second game of the series.
In Game 3, LA needed every one of his 38 points to put away the Blazers and Davis’ 29 points certainly didn’t hurt, but double-digit efforts from Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were the biggest difference. That help wasn’t there in a 100-93 loss in the initial game.
In Game 4, the Lakers put up 135 points and got double-digit contributions from six different players in the twenty-point win. When Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma are making it look easy, the opposition is in trouble.
Do I think that the path to the championship will be easy for LA? No. It’s unreasonable to think the entire roster will play it’s best every single night with only a days rest in between games. But do I think more often than not, they’ll get enough contribution behind LeBron and Anthony Davis to make a legitimate run at a title? Yes.
The Clippers aren’t what everybody thought they were. The rest of the West is well behind those two front runners, even if the Dallas Mavericks manage to pull off the upset of the Clippers in the first round series. They won’t hold a match to the Lakers at their peak.
At their best, they can’t be stopped. LeBron will get his, but in year 17 he shouldn’t and isn’t able to do it alone. He’ll need the rest of their team to play at his level if they are going to end the title drought in Los Angeles.