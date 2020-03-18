Opening day of the NFL Free Agency period was wild. Hands down.
Stefon Diggs was traded from the Minnesota Vikings to the Buffalo Bills for a handful of draft picks, Amari Cooper signed a contract that he’ll never live up with the Dallas Cowboys, and the Houston Texans inexplicably dealt DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for next to nothing in return.
Those were moves I didn’t expect.
Here’s one that we all knew was coming — Thomas Edward Patrick Jr. Brady will not be returning to the New England Patriots.
Brady, 42, is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career when the new league year officially begins today. So where does TB12 end up next season?
It won’t be in Foxborough. It won’t be with the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans or Carolina Panthers.
They’ve all filled those roles.
Tom Brady will be the next quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He’s a winner, no doubt about it, but his best days were behind him after he walked off the field in Super Bowl 52 in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In Super Bowl 53 he struggled. Without Rob Gronkowski in his final season with the Patriots, he struggled.
That’s why Tampa makes so much sense. They’ve already got a solid backfield with Ronald Jones and Peyton Barber, who combined for 1,194 yard and twelve rushing touchdowns last season.
Much like he did when Randy Moss was in New England, Brady could have a downfield threat in Mike Evans, along with other receivers like Chris Godwin, an athletic tight end in O.J. Howard.
It’s a match that makes sense if Brady wants another chance to be competitive in perhaps his final year in the league.
Not a bad coaching staff either, with Bruce Arians still at the helm and an Offensive Coordinator who is quickly rising in the coaching ranks — former Marshall star Byron Leftwich.
Sure, it forces Jameis Winston to sit the bench one year after he threw for 5,000 yards and 33 touchdowns. But he also threw 30 interceptions. Thirty. Three-Zero.
Sitting under a guy like Brady for a year could do him a lot of good to learn situational football.
Guys like Jimmy Garoppolo have fared well because of it, or look at Jacoby Brissett as another example.
If not Tampa Bay, I could see him in Los Angeles with the Chargers. I also wouldn’t mind seeing him with the Indianapolis Colts for a year or two — although that’s a long shot.
He’s got a better shot at a seventh title now that he’s left New England.
Will he be able to win outside of Bill Belichick’s system? Will Bill be able to win without Tom?
Bottom line is this, Brady is headed for a new home, and there’s a slight chance I’ll cheer him on when he gets there.
I never did like the guy but have always respected what he accomplished over the span of two decades with the Patriots.
We may never see that happen again. Bye bye, Tom.