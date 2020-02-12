It’s everything I thought it might be, and more.
One week after the end of the NFL season, the XFL relaunched itself after a near two-decade absence and I loved every second of it.
New rules, faster games, and access that no other football league can give you? What’s not to like.
It’s a much different product than the initial XFL was during it’s only season in 2001. The game is much more straight forward, with some adaptations to traditional rules, and a production value that’s actually worth watching in 2020.
I watched three of the four games on opening weekend. The pace of the game does seem to move faster, thanks to a shortened play clock. The access given to viewers is second to none with live, in-game interviews with players and coaches on the sidelines. It was genuinely fun to watch.
But will it last?
Historically, no other league has come close to challenging the National Football League, and that won’t change. That’s not what the XFL is designed to do. It gives players another avenue to professional sports and it gives a couple extra months of football.
The Alliance of American Football (AAF) folded quickly last year. The XFL lasted just one year when it began in 2001. There’s a history of failure in leagues like this, but this time around it seems different.
Practice squad guys in the NFL now have a second chance to show what they can do against other professional football players. Guys like Marquette King, a former All-Pro punter for the Oakland Raiders, can still play the game without being on an NFL roster.
It could also be a way for college football players to prove themselves outside of the going straight to the NFL from college. Former WVU Mountaineer Kenny Robinson is a fine example.
After being dismissed from the team last summer because of an academic violation, Robinson decided to forego his final year of collegiate eligibility and signed with an XFL team instead of transferring to another school.
He might have been a late-round draft pick had he entered the 2020 NFL Draft. But why risk that when you can go make money now playing professional football?
Will one year in the league improve his chances of getting to the NFL? Maybe, maybe not, but it’s sure as hell a better showing of your abilities than a combine would be. It’s a professional league and the product sells, at least for now.
Other professional sports have set a precedent that the game of football simply hasn’t followed. Baseball has the minor leagues where athletes can come out of college and work on their game until it’s MLB-ready. Basketball has the G-League and Summer league where players can play against other professionals and prepare themselves for potential careers in the NBA.
What does football have? A four-game preseason? Give me a whole season against fellow professionals instead, please.
I’ll be watching the XFL again this weekend, and I hope it’s something the sticks around. Call me crazy, but I love the XFL.