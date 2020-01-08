He finally did it, but didn’t get to finish what he started.
Carson Wentz played a full 16-game schedule for the first time since his rookie season, helping his team earn a playoff appearance after the Eagles lost seven of their first twelve games.
That has been a platform for Wentz’ haters to shout from about why he’ll never be a franchise quarterback, but I’m not buying that anymore.
Wentz’ season came to an end because of a cheap shot to the head, not because he wouldn’t have lead his team to victory.
While his young career has been riddled with injuries — his back, knee, ribs, you name it — getting knocked out of your first ever playoff start because of a dirty, uncalled for cheap shot does not support the narrative that he’s “injury prone” or “not built to play in the NFL.”
As Wentz was diving to the ground in the first quarter of the Wild Card game, Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney dove toward Wentz and hit the Eagles franchise quarterback in the helmet with his helmet.
The hit gave Wentz a concussion and took him out of the game in the Eagles’ 17-9 loss to Seattle. The offense took four trips to the redzone but never scored an offensive touchdown after Josh McCown stepped replaced Wentz under center.
It was disappointing on multiple fronts.
First off, the hit wasn’t necessary because the tackle had already been made, hence why he was falling to the ground. Secondly, Clowney was not flagged for spearing the quarterback after launching himself, helmet first, into a defenseless player. Lastly, after what Wentz did to get this team to the postseason (winning the last four games), he deserved a fair chance after having to live in Nick Foles’ Super Bowl-sized shadow for the past two seasons.
Clowney should have been flagged, no, ejected for his hit against Wentz. That’s the definition of targeting in college football, but hey, NFL referees making bad judgement calls is nothing new.
I realize that one play didn’t cause the Eagles to lose. Defensively they made some routine mistakes and the defensive line couldn’t get pressure on Russell Wilson who was playing with three back ups on the line in front of him.
Bottom line is this, the Eagles still looked like the better team, even in defeat. The offense didn’t look bad with McCown, but he’s no Wentz.
I’m confident that had Carson Wentz been in the game for the entire sixty minutes, we wouldn’t be talking about the end of the Philadelphia Eagles season. We’d be talking about their trip to Green Bay next week.
He deserved a chance to prove me right, but Clowney denied him of that.