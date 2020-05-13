I hope there is football this Fall for many reasons — from high school to the pros — but I’m especially eager to see what ESPN’s Monday Night Football looks like with a new crew.
ESPN announced last week that Tessitore and McFarland would not be brought back for MNF but would remain in prominent roles with the company.
The show hasn’t been the same since Mike Tirico left in 2015. Tirico, now with NBC, took over play-by-play duties when ESPN got the rights to MNF is 2006. He sat in the booth for nine seasons, five of those years he spent with color analyst Jon Gruden, now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The broadcast booth has had a revolving door since the duo left. Sean McDonough took over for Tirico in 2016, spending that year and the next with Gruden before ESPN moved on. In 2018, they went to a three man crew with Joe Tessitore on play-by-play and Jason Witten and Booger McFarland as color analyst.
Witten, who retired from the NFL in 2017, spent just one season in the booth before returning to the league in 2019. McFarland was moved from his sideline cart to fill the empty seat.
At least two new voices will be brought into the booth for 2020. Here’s who I think would make Monday Night Football great again.
PLAY-BY-PLAY: You want a guy who is not only well respected by the company but also well-liked by football fans. Steve Levy is a good fit here. The anchor-turned announcer has been calling college football games since 2016. Tessitore did the same before making the jump to MNF.
COLOR ANALYST: You need someone with a great knowledge of the game in this spot. McFarland was Tessitore’s parrot and rarely brought great insight from his position in the booth. Former players work great here.
A couple different names really stand out here, looking at the long list of on-air personalities at ESPN. Louis Riddick comes to mind first. Riddick was reportedly in line for the program before McFarland got the nod, and has only grown as a broadcaster since that time. His best moment came during the 2020 NFL Draft where he sat in as an analyst for draft picks. This probably helped him ultimately secure a spot on MNF.
If you’re going for the Tony Romo effect, a personality that brings a lot of energy is Dan Orlovsky. Romo has become a star with CBS, in large part due to his personality on air. The former NFL quarterback has proven his knowledge of the game and ability to communicate that clearly on programs like ‘Get Up’ and ‘First Take.’
SIDELINES: I don’t see the clock ticking on Lisa Salters just yet. ESPN didn’t mention her in the announcement about Tessitore and McFarland. This would be her ninth season on the sidelines for MNF. If she is replaced, you could see a name like Michelle Beisner-Buck or Diana Russini here.
WILDCARD: ESPN has a big talent room to pull from. Here are few unlikely candidates to fill the booth, but who knows. Never say never. Names like Tedy Bruschi, Ryan Clark, Randy Moss, Matt Hasslebeck or Steve Young are ESPN staples that have performed well on their respective programs, that’s part of the reason I can’t see them moving them, but they’d be fun in the booth nonetheless.