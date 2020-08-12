We’re on the brink of no college football in 2020 and the coronavirus isn’t the only reason for that.
Late last week, the Mid-American Conference became the first Division 1 program to officially cancel its Fall season because of the ongoing threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Two days later, the leaders in the Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting to discuss the upcoming season. Out of that, it’s expected that the Big Ten conference will announce the cancellation of the season. The Detroit Free Press reported that school presidents voted 12-2 in favor of canceling Big Ten football this year.
Other conferences, and even some of those who had already released revised schedules, have now elected to cancel or are expected to do so in the near future. But even the Power 5 schools aren’t on the same page. ESPN reported that three of those conferences will want to play while two are prepared to cancel or postpone.
Individuals schools, in some cases, are beating conference leaders to the punch when it comes to making decisions regarding the upcoming season. University of Connecticut (UCONN) of the American Athletic Conference announced it would not conduct fall sports, including football. They were the first FBS team to announce their decision. Conference USA member Old Dominion announced their decision to cancel fall sports while other conference members are rescheduling games.
Sure, the players want to play. That was never more obvious than when Trevor Lawrence, the quarterback of the Clemson Tigers, took to Twitter with a graphic outlining the thoughts of many players across college footballs most powerful schools.
His statement called for universal health and safety procedures for all college athletes to protect them from the virus, giving players the option to opt out, guaranteed eligibility if the player chooses to opt out and closed it by expressing his desire for the voices of the players to be heard through the establishment of a College Football Players Association.
“Let’s work together to create a situation where we can play the game that all of us love. Not divide and argue. There is a way forward,” a separate tweet from Lawrence read.
But is there really a way forward? With many colleges announcing that students would attend classes in a largely virtual format, how is it the students can’t sit in a classroom but can gather on a football field? Safety protocols or not, there’s additional risk.
But there is also a heath risk in not playing. Are the players in a better situation in team facilities with items like masks and hand sanitizer provided? Or are they safer at home where they might not always have or use those resources. There are risks on both sides, but colleges won’t have blood on their hands if they wash the season away now.
Marshall University football player Xavier Gaines also took to Twitter to express his desire to play in the upcoming season, using the popular hashtag #WeWantToPlay.
“I just don’t get how people that aren’t playing or coaching, get to make all the decisions as if they’re going to be affected by us playing ball! They’re not out there with us!!! They haven’t put in the work like we did,” Gaines tweeted.
The lack of a unified response is why there will be no college football this season. In leagues where the players have a voice (like the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB) they will play. The players and owners are on the same page. In a world where the players don’t have a say and those tasked with making the decisions aren’t coordinating a unified response?
There is zero chance it happens.