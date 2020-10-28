It would have been nice, but did anybody actually think ESPN’s College Gameday would be coming to Huntington on Nov. 14?
50 years to the day after the worst tragedy in the history of sports, the Marshall University football team will play a home game against the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders.
Having a home game on that date sparked some hysteria amongst the Herd fanbase that College Gameday and their crew would make the trip to Huntington.
A petition to bring the crew to town circled around on various social media platforms and collected quite a few signatures, but I knew it wouldn’t happen.
I was right.
I thought they’d be at a bigger game. Maybe a Big10 or SEC game. Possibly a Top-25 matchup between a pair of Power 5 schools. There is no potential Conference USA matchup that would warrant Gameday to come to Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
But that’s where I was wrong. Gameday won’t be at a football game at all.
In twenty years, College Gameday has traveled only once to a location that didn’t host a football game — Sept. 23, 2017 in Times Square, New York.
They’ll do it again on Nov. 14, 2020 when they travel to the Masters in Augusta, Georgia instead of a college football site. They chose professional golf over college football for a college football preview show.
The crew has traveled to West Virginia only twice, visiting Morgantown in 2011 and 2014. The Mountaineers were ranked each time and faced a ranked opponent, losing both games to No. 2 LSU and No. 10 TCU, respectively.
Marshall is ranked but is scheduled to face MTSU, who has struggled this year. It’s not an intriguing matchup to many outside of those who maybe have followed the series between the two C-USA foes.
This was ESPN’s opportunity to showcase not only the football program but to highlight how the community has rallied around the team and university since that day.
How they rebounded from tragedy and built a football program from the ashes. 50 years to the date would have been a cool moment for the city to host the show.
Maybe in another 25 years they’ll consider it for the 75th anniversary of the tragedy, but you’d better start the petition now.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.