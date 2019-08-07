I never really played video games growing up — outside of Madden football or Super Monkey Ball on Nintendo Gamecube — but maybe I should have.
I say that slightly joking, because even just a decade ago it would have been silly to think about making a living by pushing buttons on a controller or keyboard all day long. Not in 2019.
The numbers are drastically different than they were even five or ten years ago, in terms of how many are playing video games, how much gamers are making by streaming games, and even how it's evolved into a spectator sport.
Take Ninja for example.
Reports surfaced that Tyler Blevins, known more commonly by his screen-name, "Ninja," was making about a half-million dollars every month by streaming his games on Twitch, the most popular streaming site. When the calendar changed from July to August, Blevins made the switch from Twitch to Mixer when he signed an exclusive contract with Microsoft to continue his video game career.
I see it as the first big "free agent" signing in the world of esports, and it moves the sport into a new age. One where playing video games as a career is a viable option for those who grew up playing the games, a trend Blevins even noticed himself.
"I never would have thought that I could build a career by doing what I love, and I am extremely grateful for the incredible experiences that I have had," he said in a statement. "As I look at the next step in my career, achieving bigger goals in the gaming industry with Mixer will allow me to have the perfect balance of opportunities and success," Blevins said in a recent interview with GeekWire.
The details of his contract (length and value) aren't so easily uncovered, but one could imagine that Ninja didn't come cheap after the level of success he had with Twitch, gathering around 14 million followers on the platform.
The business is quickly becoming a multi-million dollar industry for gamers across the world, and you may not have noticed until recently when the world 'Fortnite' champion earned more money than Tiger Woods did when he won the Masters earlier this year. The total prize pool for the event, $30 million, was equal to that of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup - just for some added perspective on how big esports has gotten.
The trend isn't just on a national level, though, as even high schools in West Virginia are developing esports teams and competing against other schools just like other students would in soccer or volleyball.
The WV Department of Education launched a pilot program last year for an esports league for schools in the state, with a lofty goal of it eventually becoming a WVSSAC sanctioned event. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen but administrators at Spring Valley High School - which had two teams in the pilot program, said it provides another avenue for students who otherwise might not be plugged in, to do just that.
"These students will still get many of the benefits of joining a traditional athletic team such as being dependable, displaying sportsmanship, taking feedback, playing a position and fulfilling a role as well as slightly more esports-specific benefits of problem solving, critical/creative thinking, and strong communication between team members," SVHS CTE administrator Will Totten said in a previous interview with the Wayne County News.
I guess the gist of this whole article is don't be surprised to see the world of esports become more mainstream than it ever has. Given its growth recently, I wouldn't be surprised to see it competing (popularity wise) with some of the more common sports we're used to seeing advertised.
But hey, change isn't always a bad thing right? Game on!
Luke Creasy is a staff writer for the Wayne County News. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy.