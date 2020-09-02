It’s been everything but smooth, but local prep sports teams are back in the full swing of things after an offseason like no other. Now that we’re here, what’s next? I have some thoughts.
The guidelines are solid
Wearing a mask isn’t the end of the world. I don’t like wearing one either, but I will if it allows me to go cover a sporting event. Keeping your distance might not be what you’re used to at football games or other events but we should be used to keeping our space by now. Those on the field, by nature of the game, will be closer. There’s risk in that, but the guidelines teams have been following have largely been effective. Hopefully adding crowds to the mix doesn’t screw that up.
The color-coded system has flaws, but it’s a good tool
It’s a little silly that some teams that scrimmaged last week won’t be able to play in the first week of the regular season because the county where they are located changed colors. It can be frustrating, I’m sure, but since the games are open to family members who are out and about in the community, it makes since to use a tool that tracks community spread.
Completing a full season will be challenging
Yes, we’re still talking about the color coded system. Because of the fact that this exists, the chances of every team in the Mountain State playing 9-10 games is slim to none. Some teams have been forced to cancel two weeks already, others have lost season openers they’ll try and make up on Labor Day but it’ll be hard. To make up every game that will be and have been lost already.
It will feel different, sometimes
No packed stands. No roaring crowd, cowbells, vuvuzelas or otherwise. Some of the normal sights and sounds of Friday night lights won’t be around this fall for those who are allowed to attend sporting events. Undoubtedly, football is the biggest loser here. In my experience, it’s likely other sports won’t be quite as harmed by limited attendance. Golf, volleyball and soccer won’t feel as “off.”
If it’s about the student, the goal was met
For some students, they’ve been waiting for this since the last time they stepped off the field. When prep sports were cancelled last Spring, people wanted the kids to be able to play. They are playing, now there’s arguments about wanting to be there to watch. They are playing. Is it about you being there or the athletes getting the chance to play?