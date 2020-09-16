For the first time in four years, I’m in a fantasy football league. For the first time in as long as I can remember, I was still at ease at the end of the day even after my Philadelphia Eagles lost, even to the team without a name.
As I watched the Eagles go about an epic collapse in the second quarter and beyond, giving up 27 consecutive points to lose their opening game of the 2020 season, I began directing my attention to fantasy land.
No, not back to 2017 when my Eagles won Super Bowl LII, but to my fantasy football team. Man, was it nice to be distracted.
Instead of focusing on Carson Wentz’ three total turnovers, I was celebrating Calvin Ridley’s two touchdown catches against the Seattle Seahawks. Instead of watching Philadelphia struggle without their number one running back in the game, I watched Dalvin Cook and Raheem Mostert pile up the fantasy points with more touchdowns than Philly scored all day.
After my team put up over 160 points, I was less upset about my team losing by 10 to the Washington Football Team. The only downside was that I had to listen to my friends who are fans of the team talk their talk after their first win over the Eagles in three seasons.
Know what else helped? I got the win in my fantasy league. Also, even with an Eagles loss, I got my Sunday trifecta.
I’ll always route against the Dallas Cowboys. I wanted the Los Angles Rams to look great and steamroll America’s team. They didn’t, but they got the win and I love any chance to see them lose.
I’ve heard it from my editor here at the Wayne County News about expressing my disdain for Tom Brady in the paper. Maybe I get a little longer leash now that he’s out of New England. It was nice to watch him lose again and throw a pick-six in a third consecutive game to boot.
So the Eagles lost, yes. But so did the Dallas Cowboys and Tom Brady. I can live with that. Thank goodness for Fantasy Football, which helped me get through an insufferable performance from my favorite NFL franchise.
In a way, it’s nice to have to be worried about winning again. It’s been a while and the leagues that are playing deserve credit for getting here. No one has done this before. Admittedly, I didn’t think we’d be this far along by now.