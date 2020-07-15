A small group of athletes stood outside the Capital building in Charleston last Friday to make a statement. They wanted sports to return this Fall. In pictures that circled around on social media, most were wearing a mask or face covering.
I’ve been a glass half-full guy about sports coming back in a couple months, but someone must have taken a big swig of my water because I’m becoming less optimistic.
I don’t have much skin in the game; I don’t play, I don’t practice, but I tell the stories of those who do. Not being able to do that this Fall would just feel weird.
No crowded stands, no high-fives or postgame handshakes. High school sports will look different this upcoming year for all sports, not just football. Disputing the guidelines won’t help change that.
The West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission released guidance Monday afternoon on how schools could safely return to play this season, with both required and recommended items on the list.
Extended sidelines, less people on those sidelines, fewer athletes on travel squads, individual water bottles (not for shared use) and limited use of dressing rooms or locker rooms are among the requirements. The list is extensive and can be found online.
WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan announced a delay to the start of the season for student-athletes across the state last week, including the cancellation of Week 1 football games.
Football teams can compete in their first scrimmage on August 28, with the first game coming a week later on Sept. 3. Soccer, volleyball and cross country would all start that weekend as well, allowing for competition to begin on Sept. 2, 2020. Cheerleaders can return to practice on August 17 and golf teams can return to competition on August 18, Dolan said.
Those are the dates today. What about tomorrow? Or a week, two weeks from now? If the public health situation doesn’t get better, sports could be in danger again, like it was in the Spring.
I’ve seen multiple student athletes speak out on social media, expressing their desire to play sports this Fall. If the public continues to ignore guidelines and mandates from the government, they won’t get that chance.
Last week, two different situations showed the community what could happen if and when someone involved in athletics comes down with COVID-19. It goes away as quickly as it came back. Ask an athlete or coach at Wayne High School or Ceredo-Kenova Little League.
At the beginning of the pandemic there was unity, at least in regard to athletes getting a fair shot at their seasons. Seniors weren’t afforded the chance to compete in Spring sports after school instruction transitioned from in-person to remote learning.
Somewhere along the way, after many months of quarantine and stay-at-home orders, the unity was lost and it has become every man for himself. Wearing a mask has become a trigger phrase and dividing point. If that’s what is going to help us get back to a sense of normalcy, I don’t see the problem in doing it.
Coronavirus, regardless of your personal beliefs, will continue to change our world if we stay on this same path. Ignoring it, or calling it a hoax hasn’t made it disappear. It hasn’t worked, so maybe it’s time to try something else.
What say you? I say let’s give it a shot. Mask up.
Likely, your mind is already made up. This column won’t — and isn’t meant to —change your opinion. I know this, just giving you food for thought. Living through a pandemic is a first time experience for all of us.