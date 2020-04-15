For some, sports is over. Others still have a task in front of them.
It’s been over a month since I covered a game, practice, or sporting function which is odd for me. First time in probably the past six years that has happened.
While high school athletics are at a stand still, some are still holding out hope that spring sports like baseball or softball will get underway. In the meantime, there are many doing workouts at home or in the yard with school facilities and gyms around the state closed.
It’s a unique situation to be in, for high school athletes specifically. Some of these athletes worked all summer to be in game shape for the season, and even played in a couple scrimmage games before everything was called off. For now, they are left to their own devices to make sure they don’t lose much of that progress should the sports scene come back.
Wayne High School senior Gunner Harmon said his training routine is simple.
“It’s two things. Hill sprints and pushups,” said the Pioneer quarterback who was recently selected for the North South Classic high school football game.
Harmon is holding out hope that the game scheduled for June 13 will, in fact, be played. But even with the uncertainty, he said he can’t afford to not prepare as if it’s going to happen.
If he doesn’t, he’ll fall behind.
In some cases, high school athletes have already committed to playing at the collegiate level and must continue to condition themselves to be ready to return to game action in the fall.
If anything, a part from a break in the daily routine, sometimes a simple workout can help clear your head. Sports, as much entertainment as they provide, can also be therapeutic for some people, and they don’t even have to be an athlete.
I’m not an athlete. I write about them, but any of the high school athletes I cover could probably smoke me in their respective sports.
Sports still provide an escape for me, though. I got out of the house and rode 10 miles on my bike over the weekend. I’ve run around the neighborhood a handful of times, and if the weather is nice I’ll take the kayak out sooner rather than later.
I’ve seen many different videos circling around social media providing tips on how to keep your feet moving without leaving the house — some from coaches and trainers at the collegiate level. It’s valuable insight for a guy like me who doesn’t have one particular sport to stick to or train for.
Staying active is as important as staying home is. You just have to find safe ways to do it. How are staying active during quarantine?