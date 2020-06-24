In a time of greatest uncertainty, one thing is clear. Returning to school in the Fall will certainly not look normal.
If you look at any business, event or outing that has come back as restrictions begin to loosen, you can quickly see that nothing looks ‘normal.’
Restaurants are at half-capacity, some businesses are still closing early and some aren’t open at all yet. Sporting events have resumed, but without fans in attendance and television stations are pumping crowd noise through to make it feel normal — but that won’t work for prep sports in the Mountain State.
Now that we’ve seen a glimpse of sports returning, what does that mean for high school or collegiate sports in a few months? Less likely? More likely?
We’ve seen a staggered comeback at the professional level. Some soccer leagues returned more than two weeks ago, Premiere League Soccer picked up again last week. The NBA is scheduled to resume play on July 30. Major League Baseball may or may not play at all.
Nobody is questioning those leagues’ return to play. So why is football different?
Last week, the NCAA Division I Council approved a six-week practice plan for football that begins in July in hopes of starting the 2020 season on time.
In May, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said football is the “perfect setup” to spread the coronavirus, noting the close contact that players engage in every play.
I watched a soccer match last week. Yes, players are spread out on the pitch but does that mean they never come in contact with one another? Some mid-air collisions look like a wide out getting met by a safety over the middle of the field.
There are collisions and close contact in baseball games. No? The game of basketball might be even more “in your face” than football.
The NFL will host training camps before the season starts. There will likely be restrictions on what they can do during that time but you can’t restrict them in regular season games.
All sports are not created equal. I get that. Some are inevitably more popular and profitable than others. And while a staggered approach may work in the high ranks, it doesn’t trickle down.
You can’t tell high school football teams they can’t play and allow sports like basketball, soccer, or even volleyball to take place just because they aren’t ‘contact sports.’
You can’t let kids sit side-by-side on a bus ride, or go on field trips and not allow them to participate in sports.
Well, maybe you can. Let’s just play two-hand-touch. That’ll solve it.