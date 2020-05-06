Sometimes I feel slighted because I didn’t get to watch some of the legendary sports figures that will forever be remembered among the greats.
I remember watching only one Michael Jordan game on TV, but it was with the Washington Wizards, not the Chicago Bulls. I might have seen more but I was between the ages of seven and nine during his final two seasons of basketball. I never knew how great Mark McQuire was, he retired when I was six. Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders retired when I was four.
I was born, and grew up, while some of the greats were wrapping up storied careers with their respective organizations. I remember them largely by what is spoken of them today, highlights, game replays, and very little from what I actually saw and understood of their game.
The same goes for Don Shula, the winningest coach in the history of the National Football League who passed away Monday morning, the Miami Dolphins announced. He was 90 years old.
When Shula coached his final game in Miami in 1995 I was just a year old. By then, he already had an NFL record 347 wins under his belt, a pair of Super Bowl rings and was just two years away from immortality in the Pro Football Hall of Fame to which he was inducted in 1997.
“As a player, Hall of Fame coach, and long-time member and co-chair of the NFL Competition Committee, he was a remarkable teacher and mentor who for decades inspired excellence and exemplified integrity. His iconic legacy will endure through his family and continue to inspire generations to come,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.
Shula is perhaps known best for his 1972 accomplishment of leading the Dolphins to an undefeated Super Bowl winning season — the only time it’s been done in the history of the league.
He coached his team to the playoffs 16 times, to the Super Bowl 5 times and only had two losing seasons in over two decades with the organization. In fact, those are the only losing seasons (6-8 in 1976, 6-10 in 1988) he experienced in his 33 year coaching career.
Only two other coaches are in the 300-win club. Hall of Famer George Halas won 324, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has 304 and counting.
Shula’s legacy is untouchable. But how about his wins record? Belichick needs just 34 more wins to surpass the Dolphins legend, but he’ll have to do it without Tom Brady, left the franchise after 20 seasons.
Belichick has been a model of consistency for the Patriots but has only coached two complete seasons without Brady. His first year with New England in 2000, when the team finished 5-11 with Drew Bledsoe under center and then again in 2008 when Matt Cassell stepped in for an injured Tom Brady and led the team to an 11-5 finish. The team missed the playoffs in both years.
So can he do it? No one really knows, but he’s following an nearly identical patterns.
Six titles in nine Super Bowl appearances, 17 playoff appearances in 20 years at the helm and just a single losing season.
If Belichick strings together a few more good years and passes Shula in all-time wins, he could become the greatest coach in league history. But for now, the wins speak for themselves.
It’s Don Shula, and then everybody else.