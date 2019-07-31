Welcome to the show, Chandler Shepherd. Tuesday afternoon, the Baltimore Orioles tweeted about two recent roster moves, one of which involved Shepherd, a former Lawrence County High School standout.
The Louisa, Kentucky native has spent the past six seasons bouncing around the minor leagues, having spent time with the Lowell Spinners, Greenville Drive, Salem Red Sox, Portland Sea Dogs, Pawtucket Red Sox, and most recently the Norfolk Tides.
He's spent at least a portion of the last four seasons on a Triple-A roster, just a step down from the Major Leagues, in the Boston Red Sox organization, but soon after being designated for assignment by the club in late May 2019, Shepherd was claimed a few days later by the Chicago Cubs and flown to Arizona to their spring training facility to be transitioned back to a reliever.
Before he could even work out for the Cubs he was claimed by the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, May 22, as was reported in the Levisa Lazer.
In two full months with the Tides, Shepherd pitched in nine games (seven starts), a total of 39 complete innings, gave up 33 runs on 54 hits, struck out 43, and carried an ERA of 7.15. Statistically speaking, he's improved in every category since moving from Pawtucket to Norfolk except for hits allowed (53).
Shepherd is the second player from Louisa, Kentucky, to reach the Major Leagues, joining Cliff Fannin, who debuted in 1945 with the St. Louis Browns, now the Baltimore Orioles. Fannin went 34-51 in eight seasons.
Shepherd was part of an extensive shuffling of the Orioles pitching staff. Baltimore reinstated starting pitcher Nate Karns from the 60-day disabled list and designated him for assignment.
The O's also placed rookie all-star pitcher John Means on the disabled list because of a strained bicep and option left-handed reliever Tanner Scott to Norfolk to create room for Shepherd. Pitchers Dillon Tate and Evan Phillips also were promoted from the minor leagues. Baltimore also claimed infielder Jose Rondon off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.
Shepherd joined Baltimore on Monday night in San Diego, California where the Orioles were scheduled to begin a two game series with the Padres.
