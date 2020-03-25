I’m usually the one asking questions, but I didn’t quite know how to respond when one coach asked for my thoughts on how the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has changed things for us this Spring.
“What do you think the chances are of us getting to play any this season?”
My gut reaction was to respond that this would all pass over in a couple weeks and things would return to normal. I stopped and paused before responding before saying what I’ll write to you guys today. Not high, but I hope I’m wrong.
I chose to be a journalist because I get to be out and about in our community, speaking to many of you and telling your stories. Staying at home is hard for me. I’m the opposite of socially distant eight days a week.
I wish my calendar was filled with upcoming games. I wish that for myself, coaches, and athletes who were gearing up for their respective sports. More than anything for the seniors who might not get to play again, but I would be shocked if we see any sports or extra curricular competition happening this season. We’ll just have to wait until Fall.
As hard as that call might be to make, I think those making the call need to look at the precedent that has now been set where there previously was none. Most professional leagues have suspended or cancelled their seasons and won’t resume until mid-Summer at the earliest. College athletics followed a similar pattern, cancelling all Spring competition and practices. High school must take the same precautions.
Health is more important than hitting a homerun or passing the baton.
But don’t get me wrong, even in the absence of sports there are still stories to be told. I might not be driving Wayne County roads to get to you, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t there.
In these times of uncertainty, I feel like we all could use a bit of positive news. Instead of focusing on the couple months of sports that we’re missing, let’s find the silver lining together.
If you want to share your favorite memory, tell me what you were most looking forward to about the upcoming season or have an encouraging thought you’d like to share in this time, I’m asking you to reach out to me and share those things!
Whether you’re a coach, player, student, parent or fan. I want to see this situation in your eyes.
If there’s one thing this virus has done, it’s brought us together. While we’re all sitting at home, let’s share some of the good times together. My email address is listed at the bottom of this article and I’d love to hear from you and share your thoughts with the people of Wayne County.