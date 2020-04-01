I, like many others in our area, love to spend time outdoors.
Many opportunities to do that are being taken away as local and state governments step in, to attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Local municipalities have closed public parks to keep people from coming — many of those closures coming after a weekend full of gorgeous weather where many parks had visitors. Most recently, the Governor of the State of West Virginia has closed all state park campgrounds and lodges to limit out of state visitors.
Like hitting baseball at your local park? Too bad. Like playing disc golf? Too bad. Fishing or golf? Come on down.
I’ll be the first to admit that I was outside this weekend. It felt like summer. I went to a park in Huntington and spent a couple hours taking in the sunshine with a (yes, one) friend in between mowing mine and mother’s yard. We maintained a safe distance, never coming within six feet of each other.
It followed every guideline and regulation set forth by the CDC and local governments. I took a walk at another local park that same day (by myself), again, maintaining a safe social distance from others around me. It’s possible.
Understanding that others weren’t handling the situation the same, the move to close them is necessary at this moment in time. But why is the order to limit outdoor activities all inclusive?
Governor Jim Justice has continued to encourage WV residents to “go catch a trout,” even going so far as to temporarily suspend the possession of a required fishing license. Many golf courses remain open.
I’m not a fisherman or a golfer. I certainly understand why those niche groups would fight for their right to continue their hobbies while practicing social distancing. They have every right to want to fish and golf, but if we keep making exclusions, we’re not going to get anywhere.
If it stands for one, it should stand for all.
I like getting outside as much as the next guy. As the weather turns, it makes it even harder to stay inside, I get that. I wish we didn’t have to be where we are right now, but here we stand.
This weekend was the last time I’ll hit softball for the foreseeable future. I’ll come out of the house to sit on the porch, mow the grass, or swing in my hammock near the river that runs behind my residence. But that’s about it.
I hope you do the same.