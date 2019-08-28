In the short-term, it leaves more questions than answers for Indianapolis Colts fans, but Andrew Luck's decision to retire from the National Football League is the best decision for all involved.
Though it's one of the more bizarre stories to emerge out of the sports world in the last few years, the injury-riddled end to Luck's career makes it the perfect time for the Colts to move into a new, post-Luck era. Now, instead of having to worry about Luck healing up, the Colts staff can focus on getting the most out of what is still on the roster.
The Colts were a playoff team a year ago, defeating the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. While it's hard to see them back in the playoffs this year without a star quarterback, the future might be brighter in Lucks shadow.
Peyton Manning was a tough act to follow in Indianapolis. Think about it - a future Hall of Famer, Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl signal caller who the city loved even after he left in free agency. For as big of shoes as they were to fill, Luck did it.
In his rookie year, he took the team from 2-14 one year after Manning's exit to 11-5 and back in the playoffs. The former No. 1 pick became the cornerstone for the franchise, leading them to three consecutive playoff appearances in his first three years in the league.
Put yourself in Luck's shoes for a second. You have a job that you love, are good at and are well respected in your position. Sounds good, right?
Now add in torn cartilage in two ribs, a partially torn abdomen, lacerated kidney, a concussion, torn labrum and a nagging ankle and calf injury (all in a span of six years I might include), still want to stay employed there?
Luck fought through the rehabilitation process and returned to the team after shoulder surgery that kept him out for the entire 2017 season. He, again, led them to the playoffs after not having been for three years. He's a fighter, a winner and I'll be sad to see him leave the game.
Fans just sound silly for reprimanding his choice to walk away. Luck himself said it was one of the hardest decisions he's ever made, and I believe him. Walking away from a successful but damned career isn't easy. There's life after football and he's smart enough to realize that, the dude did graduate from Stanford after all.
He deserves better from the Colts fan base than to be booed off the field after the Colts' latest preseason game, and he'll get better, both physically and mentally. They say time heals all wounds, but that fact doesn't hold up if you keep running back to the source of pain.
Go draft another quarterback, Indy. I hear there's a guy in Alabama that can play some ball. Maybe you'll be just as 'uck'y again in next year's draft.
