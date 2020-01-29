I don’t know why it seems like some superstars are untouchable.
Like they sit high enough on some pedestal above the world’s problems and hardships where they can live without fear of what is to come. Not just another celebrity, but people who changed the world and inspired generations of talent to better people.
To me, Kobe Bryant was there.
Then Sunday came.
Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles, California.
I was seven years old when Dale Earnhardt was killed in a racing accident in February 2001. I don’t remember watching him race or watching his life through the lens of the national media. I don’t remember what kind of impact his death had on lovers of sport. I don’t remember what it felt like to have that life, role model, husband, and father ripped from the world so abruptly. But, I remember Kobe.
I watched him play, I watched my little brother become a Lakers fan because of him and wear his jersey to school. I knew what he meant to basketball fans and the entire sports community, and maybe that’s why its so hard to swallow that he’s not here anymore.
Tragedy doesn’t discriminate. Tomorrow is not promised. Kobe will remembered for much more than he accomplished on the basketball court, and that’s what matters. He was one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, yes, but also a husband, father and inspiration to so many.
He lived with purpose, spending time with those he loved right up until his death. He and the others on board were en route to a youth basketball camp that he started where his daughter would play on the team he coached. Others on board were parents and players also.
His love for his family was evident. And what happened Sunday made me hug mine a little tighter before I said goodbye Sunday. Kobe Bryant was just getting started in life, he had so much more to give and would’ve done far greater things for the world as he applied his Mamba Mentality to other areas of his life.
It’s a shame to have lost him so soon.
Rest easy, Kobe. You showed us all how to live, love, and play like a champion.