It’s no secret that at the end of this school year, Mingo Central High School will no longer be a part of the Cardinal Conference. But that doesn’t mean they’re leaving quietly.
The Miners have long been a problem, mainly on the football field, for other teams in the conference, boasting a 46-6 record against fellow members in their six seasons as a member. But this year, both boys and girls basketball teams could make some noise in the post season.
The girls basketball team stirred the pot after handing the Wayne Lady Pioneers just their second home loss in the past three seasons a week and a half ago, leaving with a 5-point win but not before sharing some words and hand gestures to the crowd at Pioneer Gym, according to tales from fans who attended the game.
The antics took away from a highly competitive basketball game. The Lady Miners are heating up at the right time, having won 11 of their last 12 games of the regular season after suffering a home loss to the Pioneers in mid-January.
They earned the No. 2 seed in Region IV, Section 2, and await the winner of Lincoln County and Man girls (likely the Panthers, seeing as Man is 0-21, but hey...crazier things have happened).
In any case, I wouldn’t want to face them in the post season. If the cards fall the right way, the Lady Pioneers could run into them in their quest for a third straight appearance in the West Virginia girls basketball state tournament in Charleston.
The Miner boys wrap up the regular season with a home game against Wayne Thursday, looking to snap a four-game losing streak and complete the regular season sweep of Wayne.
While the Miners haven’t played up to par as of late, I wouldn’t count them out just yet. They’ve shown the ability to play with some of the top teams in Class AA.
They have wins over Man and Scott this season and took Logan down to the wire, losing 50-48 after a near full-court heave was ever so slightly off the mark. That team has talent and could make a splash depending on the seeding they receive in the Section tournament.
There’s certainly no love lost between Wayne and Mingo Central in the realm of High School athletics. The days are numbered that Wayne and other members of the Cardinal Conference will have to face them. Basketball season is winding down, then it’s baseball and softball, then it’s done.
But don’t be shocked if the Miners make some noise on their way out.